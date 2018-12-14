Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.625 PER SHARE

WESTCHESTER, Ill., December 14, 2018 - Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2019.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2017 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit Ingredion.com (http://www.ingredion.com/).

