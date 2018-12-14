Abbott Raises Quarterly Dividend 14%, Increasing Payouts for 47 Straight Years

ABBOTT PARK, Illinois, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 32 cents per share, marking a 14 percent increase.

This marks the 380th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2019.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare company devoted to improving life through the development of products and technologies that span the breadth of healthcare. With a portfolio of leading, science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals, Abbott serves people in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 99,000 people.

