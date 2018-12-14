JANUS Risk Manager (JRM), will now be available in Options' datacentres and accessible to institutional clients across its global platform. The Technancial Company (TTC) and Options entered into the agreement in order to facilitate cutting edge outsourced solutions, including JANUS, in all geographic regions.

Options' partnership with TTC will make JANUS Risk Manager, JANUS Margin Engine, and JANUS Trade Surveillance readily available for clients seeking an overall reduction in operational costs by using a SaaS deployment model.

Options hosts data services, exchange connections, and various OMS EMS systems across its global client portfolio. Being one of the first cloud infrastructure providers in the industry to achieve SOC Type II certification in 2011, Options conforms to the latest security protocols of the Statement of Standards for Attestation of Engagement (SSAE) 18, and for Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II.

The addition of the industry leading JANUS suite, to Options' expansive list of available services will see the firm align its low latency trading platform with fully detailed real time analytics, thus bolstering the firm's data analytics and monitoring tools.

TTC's Mirko Marcadella, Managing Director of The Technancial Company, said, "We are excited that our software will be available to clients who are already familiar with Options' service and high SaaS standards, as well as to clients that previously only considered in house deployment."

Options' CEO and founder, Nigel Kneafsey welcomed the announcement by commenting, "Adding sophisticated big data analytics in real time brings another strong compliance and business analytics component to an increasingly complex and fast moving environment. As we continue our overall global expansion and product development, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Technancial and look forward to bringing their cutting edge services even closer to clients."

About The Technancial Company Ltd. (TTC)

The Technancial Company Limited delivers advanced real-time risk management, trade surveillance and analytical tools to global markets. TTC's products, JANUS Risk Manager, JANUS Margin Engine, JANUS Trade Surveillance, JANUS Behavioural Analytics and JANUS Margin On Demand are used by global institutions across markets, regions and asset classes to supervise their trading, market making, DMA and HFT activities. More than 80 risk rules and more than 60 clearing houses' margin algorithms are supported by the JANUS Platform and can be used in pre-trade, post-order (at-trade) and post-trade to manage market, credit and operational risks in demanding environments.

The company is headquartered in London and has offices in Chicago, Hong Kong and Milan. For more information please visit http://technancial.com/.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 250 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure.

Our solution portfolio consists of Managed Applications, Managed Colocation, Managed Platform, and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

