All round, it has been an interesting week for the U.K. to say the least, and the energy sector was no exception. In addition to the country's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and Sustainable Energy (PRASEG) organizing a debate on the Capacity Market; a forum in London discussed grid operator's flexibility; and a new report was released claiming a hard Brexit would add millions to consumer electricity bills.The UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and Sustainable Energy (Praseg) hosted a debate this week titled, 'The Future of the Capacity Market'. The event followed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...