The Board of Directors of Kering (Paris:KER), at its meeting of December 14, 2018, has declared an interim dividend for financial year 2018, in line with Kering's dividend distribution policy of recent years.The interim dividend will amount to €3.50 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 17, 2019 on positions recorded as of January 16, 2019 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 15, 2019 before trading.

The balance of the dividend for financial year 2018 will be proposed by the Board of Directors of February 11, 2019 for approval by the Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2019.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and restated revenue of €10.816 billion.

