At its meeting of December 14, 2018, the Board of Directors of Kering (Paris:KER) decided to co-opt Financière Pinault, represented by Ms. Héloïse Temple-Boyer, as the replacement for Ms. Patricia Barbizet, Vice-Chairman of the Board, who tendered her resignation.

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I would like to thank Patricia Barbizet for her immense contribution, during her many years on the Board, to Kering's growth and transformation into a global luxury Group."

Ms. Héloïse Temple-Boyer has been Deputy CEO of Artémis since 2018. She joined Artémis at the beginning of 2013 as Investment Director. Previously, she was Project Manager to the President and Director of International Purchasing of Groupe Casino, after more than five years in finance at Rothschild Cie, as an Associate in the Mergers and Acquisitions team in Paris, and as an Associate at private equity firm Advent International.

