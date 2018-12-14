The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

The Diverse Income Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that Ms Lucinda Riches will be retiring as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019. Ms Riches has been on the Board since the Company's IPO in 2011 and the Board would like to thank her for her contribution and commitment to the Company over seven years of service.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Bell and Caroline Kemsley-Pein as non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 1 January 2019.

Mr Bell has a depth of experience both as a non-executive director and chairman of investment trusts and is currently a director and the CEO of Witan Investment Trust plc. Prior to this, his experience includes positions at Barclays de Zoete Wedd and Credit Suisse First Boston, and Carr Sheppards Crosthwaite where he spent 10 years as head of research & strategy. Mr Bell was previously a non-executive director of Henderson High Income Trust plc, Framlington Innovative Growth Trust plc, where he also chaired the audit committee for a period, and Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust plc, where he was chairman from its launch in 2015 to 2018. Mr Bell was also a director of The Association of Investment Companies from 2005 to 2015 and held the position of chairman for the last two years of his appointment.

Ms Kemsley-Pein is a qualified solicitor and has been advising corporate clients for a number of years. She is principal and sole owner of Kemsley & Company, a specialist corporate and commercial solicitors' practice. Throughout her career, Ms Kemsley-Pein has gained experience in mergers, acquisitions and disposals of companies and businesses within the UK market, shareholder and joint venture arrangements, corporate restructuring and complex contractual arrangements.

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

14 December 2018