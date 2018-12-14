UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8351 GG00BXDZMK63 31st October 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited October 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for October 2018 month end at 83.51 pence per share.

The 1.28 pence reduction in the NAV was driven mostly by the dividend payment of 1.5 pence per share, which was partially offset by the income from the underlying investments, and the pull-to-par on Oat Hill No.1 which was slightly lower than average this month due to a flattening in the long term yield curve.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:14 December 2018