AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Kelvin Re Limited (Kelvin Re) (Guernsey). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect Kelvin Re's balance sheet strength, which is categorised as strongest by AM Best, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Kelvin Re's balance sheet strength is underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation and a flexible retrocession programme, which minimises counterparty credit risk. Capital requirements mainly are driven by Kelvin Re's exposure to catastrophe risk; however, to absorb the volatility of these risks, the company maintains a high level of capital. AM Best expects prospective balance sheet strength to remain at the strongest level as the company expands its portfolio.

Kelvin Re is projecting more than USD 200 million in gross written premium in 2018, as it underwrites a globally diversified insurance portfolio with a heavy bias toward catastrophe-exposed business lines. The company anticipates reporting a technical profit for 2018, despite global catastrophe losses during the second half of the year and reserve strengthening from the 2017 North American hurricanes. AM Best expects Kelvin Re's combined ratio for 2018 to be between 95% and 100%, compared with a combined ratio of 124% in 2017.

Kelvin Re has developed an appropriate ERM framework, which centers on advanced modeling capabilities and flexible retrocession arrangements to manage underwriting risk. Due to its changing profile, the company also performs regular stress testing to ensure that its capital position remains supportive. In addition, the company utilises the expertise of specialist third-party investment advisers to manage its hedge fund exposures.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases

AM Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005376/en/

Contacts:

Rishwinder Grewal

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0321

rishwinder.grewal@ambest.com



Salman Siddiqui

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0331

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com