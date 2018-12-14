Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), pioneer companyin the field of bioplastics, announces today the appointment of Ian HUDSON as Chairman of CARBIOS' Board of Directors.

Ian HUDSON succeeds Jean FALGOUX as Chairman of CARBIOS' Board of Directors and will take on his new position on January 1, 2019.

After serving for three years as Chairman, Jean FALGOUX will continue his work with CARBIOS as a member of the Board of Directors.

Ian HUDSON declares: "On behalf of all Board members, I would like to thank Jean FALGOUX for his strong commitment in CARBIOS' development, demonstrating that innovation is the fundamental driver of a real transition to a plastics circular economy. In my new role as Chairman, I will take on actions for the international expansion of CARBIOS' innovations and the development of strategic partnerships.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, CEO of CARBIOS adds: "With the support of Ian HUDSON and all the Board members, we aim to scale-up our industrial processes to enable global companies to take a major step towards a New Plastics Economy, 100% recyclable or biodegradable. I would also like to thank Jean FALGOUX for allowing CARBIOS to overcome decisive challenges in the development of its bioprocesses. His invaluable support and expertise have greatly contributed to these advances."

Ian HUDSON is a member of CARBIOS' Board of Directors since 2016.

Ian HUDSON, aged 61, started his career with ICI, a former UK based multinational in chemicals and related sectors. In 1998, he joined DuPont de Nemours and held during a period of 17 years, several leading positions within the Company. He retired from the company in 2016 after serving 10 years as President Europe Middle East Africa. He served as a member of the Executive Committee and Board of CEFIC and of EuropaBio. He was also a member of the Foundation Board of IMD and a member of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. Ian HUDSON graduated from Oxford University with an MA degree in French and German.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a green chemistry company whose innovations provide solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues that manufacturers currently face. Since its founding in 2011, the company has developed two industrial-scale biological processes for the biological breakdown and recycling of polymers. These unique innovations help optimise the performance and life cycle of plastics and textiles by capitalizing on the properties of specially selected enzymes. CARBIOS's economic growth model is based on the industrial roll-out and sale of its products, enzymes, technologies and biological processes through direct licence agreements or joint ventures, to major players in the fields to whom they would most benefit. To that end, CARBIOS founded the joint venture CARIOLICE in 2016, in partnership with Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients and the fund SPI, run by Bpifrance. This company, in which CARBIOS holds a controlling share, will market the first technology licensed by CARBIOS by producing enzyme pellets used in the production of biodegradable and bio-sourced plastics. Since its founding, CARBIOS has been backed by Truffle Capital, a European investment capital player. CARBIOS qualifies as an "Innovative Company" according to Bpifrance, which makes the company's shares eligible for inclusion in innovation-focused mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is also eligible for inclusion in French SME share savings accounts (PEA-PMEs).

