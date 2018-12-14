sprite-preloader
Freitag, 14.12.2018

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
14.12.2018 | 18:04
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):28,391
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.8038

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,638,113 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,638,113 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
82423.9016:27:01London Stock Exchange
448223.9016:23:49London Stock Exchange
1216823.9516:10:23London Stock Exchange
132023.6514:16:10London Stock Exchange
46823.6513:30:32London Stock Exchange
46323.6512:59:23London Stock Exchange
71523.6512:58:53London Stock Exchange
49523.6512:56:22London Stock Exchange
136623.6512:40:22London Stock Exchange
609023.5510:12:20London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire