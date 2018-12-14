sprite-preloader
14.12.2018 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ABN AMRO: Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise

Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise

ABN AMRO notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority regarding the information of the 2018 EU-wide Transparency Exercise. The data set includes data on the capital position, risk exposure amounts, sovereign exposures and asset quality.

The outcome of the exercise related to ABN AMRO can be found on the EBA website (https://eba.europa.eu/risk-analysis-and-data/eu-wide-transparency-exercise/2018).

Background 2018 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
This disclosure provides the public with a tool to access data on the EU banking system and includes over 900,000 data points on about 130 EU banks. The Transparency Exercise is an important component of the EBA's responsibility to monitor risks and vulnerabilities and foster market discipline. The Transparency Exercise is exclusively based on supervisory reporting data.

The templates were centrally compiled by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors.

ABN AMRO Press RelationsABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jarco de Swart, senior press officer Ruud Jaegers, Deputy Head Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282


