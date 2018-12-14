Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jeffrey S. Mooney has been named Associate Director of the Office of Clearance and Settlement in the agency's Division of Trading and Markets.

Mr. Mooney joined the SEC staff in 1996 and has served in a variety of roles, most recently as Assistant Director for the Office of Clearance and Settlement. He has been instrumental in regulatory and policy initiatives for clearing agencies and security-based swap data repositories, and has represented the agency in international working groups focused on standards for financial market infrastructure. Mr. Mooney served as a Senior Special Counsel in the division from 2000 to 2009, and participated in an interagency effort to develop provisions of Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act. He also represented the agency in domestic and international working groups designed to improve the clearance and settlement process. In 1998, he served as counsel to SEC Chairman Arthur Levitt on matters related to market regulation, enforcement and compliance, and from 1996 to 2000 he was a Special Counsel in the division with responsibility for reviewing proposed rule changes submitted by registered clearing agencies. Before joining the SEC, Mr. Mooney served in the Office of General Counsel at the National Credit Union Administration and in the Office of Thrift Supervision at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Office of Clearance and Settlement is responsible for developing and administering the Commission's regulatory program for the national system of clearance and settlement of securities transactions. The office oversees systemically important financial market utilities and security-based swap clearing activity. The office also engages in oversight, rulemaking and other supervisory and policy matters for clearing agencies, transfer agents and security-based swap data repositories.

"I am thrilled that Jeff, a veteran of our agency, has been selected to lead the dedicated staff in the Office of Clearance and Settlement," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Our markets and investors will be well served by Jeff's more than two decades of public service - including 22 years at the SEC - and his deep experience on a broad range of clearance and settlement matters."

"Jeff's extensive experience and knowledge makes him extremely well suited for his new position," said Brett Redfearn, Director of the Division of Trading and Markets. "I am confident that he will be an important leader in our ongoing efforts to oversee our nation's system of clearance and settlement and to serve the long-term interests of Main Street investors."

"I am excited and honored to be provided with this opportunity and responsibility. Over the course of my career, I have worked alongside extremely talented individuals and fully appreciate the important work that is being done by the staff in the Office of Clearance and Settlement, the Division of Trading and Markets, and across the Commission," said Mr. Mooney.

Mr. Mooney holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, and a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.