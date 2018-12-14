The "Technology Advances in Functional Materials in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of the High-Tech Materials TOE identifies innovative technology developers and market forces shaping the functional materials industry in Europe.
Material development has progressed significantly in the past 5 years, enabled by new possibilities in achieving structural changes at the atomic structure level.
This progress has helped scientists incorporate functional capabilities in traditional materials that can transform a wide range of industries.
Innovative approaches to engineer these high value functionalities have unlocked opportunities for building material companies, aerospace component manufacturers, solar photovoltaic producers, and healthcare providers.
Topics Covered
- Iron-based Shape Memory Alloy for Prestressed Concrete Structures
- Bioinspired Smart Material with Thermal Management Capabilities
- New Multiferroic Material for Energy-efficient Data Storage
- New Class of Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) as Photocatalyst
- Biocompatible Composite Adhesive Patch for Fractured Bone Treatment
- Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbbk39/2018_technology?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005432/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Advanced Materials