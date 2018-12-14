The "Technology Advances in Functional Materials in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This issue of the High-Tech Materials TOE identifies innovative technology developers and market forces shaping the functional materials industry in Europe.

Material development has progressed significantly in the past 5 years, enabled by new possibilities in achieving structural changes at the atomic structure level.

This progress has helped scientists incorporate functional capabilities in traditional materials that can transform a wide range of industries.

Innovative approaches to engineer these high value functionalities have unlocked opportunities for building material companies, aerospace component manufacturers, solar photovoltaic producers, and healthcare providers.

Topics Covered

Iron-based Shape Memory Alloy for Prestressed Concrete Structures

Bioinspired Smart Material with Thermal Management Capabilities

New Multiferroic Material for Energy-efficient Data Storage

New Class of Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) as Photocatalyst

Biocompatible Composite Adhesive Patch for Fractured Bone Treatment

