Luxoft Holding Inc: Luxoft to Showcase Autonomous, Connected and Shared Mobility Concepts at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2018 / To prepare for a world where every mobility need will be available through an app, and vehicles are automated and emission free, Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT) today announces it will showcase its latest autonomous and connected mobility concepts at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas January 8-11.

At this year's CES, Luxoft has designed forward thinking automotive showcases - in collaboration with its strategic technology partners - to personalize the rider experience and better connect customers with automotive brands.

'We're excited to show how our customer-centric vision helps automakers provide personalized experiences in the car,' said Alwin Bakkenes, Managing Director of Automotive at Luxoft. 'We would love to hear your thoughts about what the Mobility Revolution means to you and your business, and to discuss how we can support you on your journey.'

Luxoft's demonstrations at CES include:

Autonomous Mobility Concept Vehicle

Cloud-based (virtual) validation of AD algorithms

Qt Auto Suite and PELUX on ARP

Populus on Cypress Amber

Future of In-Vehicle User Experience, VR

Android Automotive on Snapdragon S820Am v2 and ARP

Mobility services with Blockchain

Smart assist with self and remote repair

Autosar Adaptive Platform with ara::com 4Android common middleware

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has approximately 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 22 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

