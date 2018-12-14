The global automated storage and retrieval systems market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005451/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automated storage and retrieval systems market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market is the growing global packaged beverage consumption. The global consumption of packaged beverage is growing at an unprecedented rate. Packaged water and carbonated soft drinks were the highest consumed beverages in 2017. Packaged milk and dairy beverage consumption is also increasing significantly across the world. Therefore, the growing consumption of packaged beverages is likely to increase the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems at the warehouses of beverage manufacturers, as several manufacturers are looking to automate their warehouses to increase the overall operating efficiency.

This market research report on the global automated storage and retrieval systems market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing warehouse rentals as one of the key emerging trends in the global automated storage and retrieval systems market:

Global automated storage and retrieval systems market: Increasing warehouse rental

The warehouse rental is consistently increasing across various countries worldwide, especially in European countries. The rising warehouse rental will increase the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems. Several manufacturers in the end-user segment are likely to set up in-house warehouse services, instead of renting from external sources, wherein they will try to implement automated and space-efficient warehouse equipment to reduce their overall cost. Therefore, the increasing warehouse rental will fuel the growth of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing global packaged beverage consumption, the global automated storage and retrieval systems are likely to be positively influenced by the growth of e-commerce market in North America, and the expanding warehouse space in Europe during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage.

Global automated storage and retrieval systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automated storage and retrieval systems market by end-user (e-commerce and 3PL, automotive, food and beverage, and retail), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005451/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com