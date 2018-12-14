ACACIA MINING PLC - Media Speculation

ACACIA MINING PLC - Correction to Media Speculation
PR Newswire
London, December 14
14 December 2018
Acacia Mining plc
LSE: ACA
("Acacia" or the "Company")
Correction to media speculation
Acacia today notes the media speculation claiming an SFO investigation into the Company. Acacia is not aware that the SFO is investigating the Company. However, Acacia has been in contact with the SFO about the allegations of corrupt activities in Tanzania which are the subject of proceedings in Tanzania
ENQUIRIES
For further information, please visit our website: http://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:
|Acacia Mining plc
|+44 (0) 20 7129 7150
Sally Marshak, General Manager - Investor Relations & Communications
|Camarco
|+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis