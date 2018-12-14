PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC ("Pendragon" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC ("the Company") today announces that Trevor Finn has informed the Board of his decision to retire as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the Company over the last 30 years.

The Company confirms that Trevor has agreed to continue to perform his role as Chief Executive Officer for an interim period until no later than 31 March 2019 in order to facilitate an orderly transition process and allow the Company's operations to continue without interruption. The Company has now commenced a formal process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Chris Chambers, Non-Executive Chairman of Pendragon, commented:

"I would like to thank Trevor for all his efforts throughout a long and successful career approaching 30 years with the Company. The Board fully respects Trevor's decision and wishes him well for the future".

Trevor Finn said:

"Pendragon is, and remains a great company full of talented people, and I feel privileged to have led the business during its formative period and ignite the transformative period of development currently underway. The time is now right to hand over to a successor to see the Company through the next phase of its development."