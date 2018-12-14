The global automotive transmission electronics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive transmission electronics market is the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology. The by-wire technology can replace conventional physical connections, such as cables and mechanical linkages, with a wire that transmits electronic signals. A shift-by-wire system uses an actuator for transmission. Instead of mechanical linkages with the gearbox, transmission is done using actuators. With the increase in the adoption of automatic transmission systems, the shift-by-wire market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automotive transmission electronics 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of power-split CVT systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive transmission electronics market:

Global automotive transmission electronics market: Growing adoption of power-split CVT systems

Power-split HVTS has gained immense popularity over the years and is increasingly being used in fully hybrid vehicles. Power-split HVTS deploys a planetary gear set with a diesel engine along with an electric motor that provides inputs to the transmission. HVTS usually employs a CVT system. Power-split CVT system has a higher torque handling capability than traditional CVT systems, as it has a fixed gear ratio, and the strength of the transmission medium in a power-split CVT is not limited. Thus, the growing adoption of power-split CVT systems is likely to impact the growth of the automotive transmission electronics market.

"Apart from the growing adoption of power-split CVT systems, the advances of technologies for integrating transmission systems with other electric powertrain components such as electric motors, power electronics, and controllers is a key factor that is expected to positively impact the global automotive transmission electronics market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive transmission electronics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive transmission electronics market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

