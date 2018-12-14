A well-known supply chain analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest demand and supply forecasting engagement for a telecommunication network provider.The client is one of the renowned companies in the telecommunication industry who offers wireless products and services in the United States. The client wanted to devise reliable market forecasts and improve their customer service levels. They wanted to address the consumers' demand at the right time by reducing inconsistency and address issues. They were also determined to enhance their operational efficiencies and market opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005465/en/

Demand and supply forecasting engagement for a telecommunication network provider. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the advent of new technologies, market landscapes have started evolving rapidly for the telecommunication industry. This has forced companies in the industry to streamline their demand and supply planning process to boost revenues. However, there many factors such as the introduction of IoT and competition from other OTT services that are posing major challenges for companies. The introduction of IoT has compelled the network providers to streamline their technical capabilities and scale their service offerings.

"Incorporating demand and supply planning in the supply chain management system helps organizations to predict market demands and transform requirements into supply chain responses," says an expert from Quantzig.

To know how you can incorporate demand and supply planning in the supply chain management system and address the upcoming challenges in the telecommunication industry, Request a free proposal today!

Quantzig's demand and supply planning solution helped the client to analyze customers' demand patterns and meet the production requirements. This helped them to manage their inventory by identifying the trends' seasonality, and the cost. The supply chain optimization engagement also aided the telecommunication industry client to address issues such as dynamic prices, interest rates, laws and regulations, and government policies.

To report, analyze, and present data in real time and gain access to better supply chain analytics solutions, Book a free solution demo!

Quantzig's demand and supply planning helped the client to:

Enhance forecast accuracy.

Reduce the costs of supply chain management.

To know more about the factors affecting demand and supply planning, and the ways to address them, Get in touch with our experts now!

Quantzig's demand and supply planning offered predictive insights on:

Developing a strong inventory replenishment plan.

Driving valuable improvements in the supply chain performance.

Want to know more about the relevance of demand and supply planning in the telecommunication industry? Request more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181214005465/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us