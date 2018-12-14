BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank responds to recent press coverage

Amsterdam, 14 December 2018 - BinckBank N.V. responds to recent coverage in the media. BinckBank confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Saxo Bank regarding a potential combination of the businesses of BinckBank and Saxo Bank through a public offer by Saxo for the entire issued and outstanding share capital of BinckBank at an offer price of EUR 6.35 (cum dividend) per share with the consideration to be paid in cash.

Discussions between the parties are ongoing.

The supervisory board and the executive board of BinckBank are reviewing and considering Saxo Bank's proposal. In doing so, they are carefully considering the interest of all stakeholders of BinckBank.

At this stage, there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached and that a transaction will materialize. Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

This is a public announcement by BinckBank pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) and section 5 paragraph 2 of the Dutch decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft. This public announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2229177/875660.pdf)



