Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corp. (CSE: RLTY.U) ("Tidal Royalty") announces that effective immediately it has terminated the letter of intent ("LOI") with CannaRoyalty Corp. announced August 27, 2018 with respect to the acquisition of a royalty entitlement and equity interest in Alternative Medical Enterprises, LLC. Tidal Royalty has decided not to proceed with the transaction contemplated by the LOI following completion of its due diligence investigation.

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

Tidal Royalty Corp.

Terry Taouss, President

Email: terry@tidalroyalty.com

