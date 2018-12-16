Hafren Dyfrdwy Delivers Further Resilience With Emergency Water Supply Contract From Water Direct

EARLS COLNE, ESSEX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2018 / Water Direct has announced that Hafren Dyfrdwy has become the latest water company to invest in its Nationwide Bottled Water Bank. The move secures emergency bottled water supplies to satisfy Hafren Dyfrdwy's SEMD requirement in Powys and in the area around Wrexham, in the event of loss of water supply.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, which means Severn Dee, the two rivers running through Wales, became the new water company for all former Severn Trent and Dee Valley Water customers in Wales in July 2018. Its dedication to customer excellence includes 24/7 customer service and a dedicated business support team. Additionally, Hafren Dyfrdwy has created a dedicated Care and Assistance team to safeguard its most vulnerable customers.

By joining Water Direct's Nationwide Bottled Water Bank, Hafren Dyfrdwy has assured the shortest available response time for its customers in the event of a water supply interruption. The service provides a large nationwide supply of emergency bottled water, stored at strategic locations across the UK for fast response deployment via its dedicated fleet. The scheme allocates pre-agreed stocks of two-litre bottles that can be delivered to pre-arranged sites or direct to the doorstep for vulnerable customers.

Rob Allan, Senior Wholesale Relationship Manager at Water Direct commented, "Hafren Dyfrdwy has a clear investment in the welfare of its customers in creating and delivering support and communications. Partnering with Water Direct to ensure a fast response and access to alternative water supply during an incident enhances Hafren Dyfrdwy's commitment to delivering excellence and exceeding customer service requirements."

Rhys Addison, from Hafren Dyfrdwy, added: "Water Direct's services are really important to us. Their commitment to us, and the continual development of their offering to suit our needs, are what really sets them apart. We're really confident in this partnership and how it helps us meet our objectives."

About Us

Company information:

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination, to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes, or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 22 years and in the last year alone, Water Direct delivered around 100 million litres of water to its customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest adopters of contingency planning for water loss and achieved ISO 22301:2012 for resilience as a business.

Water Direct's work has been recognized in 2018 through a number of awards including winning the CIR 'Disaster Recovery as a Service' Award and the Future Water Association 'People' Award along with finalists in the Water Industry 'Contractor of the Year' Award, Countywide Business Awards 'Growing Business of the Year', Essex Business Excellence Awards 'Excellence in Innovation & Technology' and Utility Week, 'Utility Partner of the Year'.

www.water-direct.co.uk

Contacts

Liv Morris Victor Building, Unit 19, Earls Colne Business Park, Earls Colne, Colchester, Essex, CO6 2NS Marketing Manager Mobile: 0345 345 1725 livmorris@water-direct.co.uk www.water-direct.co.uk

Links

www.water-direct.co.uk

SOURCE: Water Direct

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530658/Hafren-Dyfrdwy-Delivers-Further-Resilience-With-Emergency-Water-Supply-Contract-From-Water-Direct