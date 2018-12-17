Bilfinger and Egyptian Maintenance Company (EMC) Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Deliver Advanced Maintenance and Modernization Solutions and Accelerate Growth

CAIRO, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

S t ra t e g i c C o o p er a ti on t o dr i v e d e p l o y ment of a d v a n c e d ma i nten a n c e , mod e rn i za t i on a n d d i g it a li z a ti on s o l u t i o n s

Agreement toenhanceboth companies' growth opportunities inthecountry'shydrocarbon,energyand industrial sectors

Bilfinger, the engineering and industrial solutions powerhouse and Egyptian Maintenance Company, the country's leading maintenance solutions provider signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Strategic Cooperation aimed at positioning both Companies to accelerate growth in the maintenance and modernization.

The cooperation, in line with country's drive for optimization and modernization of its industrial assets, focused on delivering advanced solutions to help end users and operators reduce maintenance cost, increase energy efficiency and maximize assets' life cycle returns.

"The Partnership is a great strategic fit, building on Bilfinger's know-how and innovative solutions such as BMC, BTC and BCAP and leveraging EMC's unparalleled capabilities and highly qualified resources in the country and beyond", Ali Vezvaei, President & CEO of Bilfinger Middle East commented.

Eng. Mohamed Shimy, Chairman of EMC commented: "We are very pleased to establish an important partnership with a globally recognized company like Bilfinger. This resonates well with our vision of protecting our customers' assets, while creating shareholder value and maintain a leading market position."

Bilfinger is a leading international engineering and industrial services provider. The Group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, plant expansion as well as turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two business segments: Engineering and Technologies and Maintenance, Modifications & Operations. Bilfinger is primarily active in the regions Continental Europe, Northwest Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals & petrochem, energy & utilities, oil & gas, pharma & biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 36,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.044 billion in financial year 2017.

