WW Introduces Robbie Williams as New Global Ambassador

"For Every Body" Campaign Launches on Dec. 26 and Celebrates All You Gain When You Live Healthier

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW (NASDAQ: WTW) announced international pop icon Robbie Williams as a new global ambassador who will appear alongside Oprah Winfrey and other WW members in the company's integrated campaign - "For Every Body." Williams will share his wellness journey on his social media channels, encouraging followers to share their own reasons for getting healthy in 2019 using MyWhy.

"For Every Body" is based on the insight that everyone has their own reason to get healthy and what makes the most meaningful impact along the journey is everything you gain. The campaign reflects WW's strategic evolution to build on its leading position in weight management and deliver a more holistic platform for health and wellness.

"Our members are the heart of our brand. It's inspiring to hear their stories and the reasons they want to get healthy - what they call MyWhy," said Gail Tifford, Chief Brand Officer, WW. "What's interesting is that we've found many of these 'whys' are universal. Whether you want to get healthy for your children or for yourself, whether you want to feel confident in a wedding dress or feel empowered on the first day of a new job, WW is Wellness that Works. For Every Body. And that's the premise of our campaign."

The campaign launches at a time when 90% of adults globally say that improving their physical, mental, and emotional health is one of their goals for 2019, according to a new WW Global Wellness Survey*.

"WW is the first program that truly feels like it fits with my life," added Robbie Williams. "After my back injury last year, I definitely let my healthy habits slip and I felt as though I let myself and my family down. I can't keep trying the same things and hoping for a different outcome. I trust the history of behavior science that WW has, and I'm proud to be a new ambassador. Hopefully, others will benefit from my experience."

"I've had a better life since being a part of the WW family," said Winfrey. "It's a constant decision to remain healthy and strong and vibrant. I have a real appreciation for every day when I wake up with a healthy mind and a healthy body."

"WW aims to be the world's partner in wellness: a program designed for everybody and committed to helping millions adopt healthy habits," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO, WW. "We are so thrilled to have Robbie join our community and inspire others with his wellness journey, to help our members be their best selves."

English Speaking Markets:

WW continues to enhance the member experience with a vision to create a wellness ecosystem. The company recently launched a new partnership with Aaptiv, a leading provider of premium digital fitness content with the number one audio fitness app. That's in addition to a partnership with Headspace, a global leader in meditation and mindfulness, to deliver curated content within the WW app. WW also strengthened its community-building features within the app through the launch of Connect Groups, which helps people find other members like them. Groups are based on Food, Life Stage, Wellness Journey, Activity, Mindset and Hobbies.

Non-English Speaking Markets

The 'For Every Body' campaign will launch globally on Dec. 26 and Williams, as part of a multi-year agreement with WW, will be featured in European markets as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit ww.com and stay inspired with @WW. Follow Robbie's journey on Instagram at @robbiewilliams and WW @ww. Use MyWhy to share your wellness journey and follow along with others.

Survey Methodology: The WW Global Wellness Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 10,007 nationally representative adults, ages 18+, in 11 markets: U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil and Benelux. Full survey breakdown available upon request.



