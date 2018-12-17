Hilti Kuwait Recognized as One of the Best Places To Work in Kuwait for 2018

KUWAIT CITY, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hilti Kuwait, a multinational company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions in a form of products, services and softwares for the construction, building maintenance, Manufacturing, and Energy industries, mainly to the professional end-user, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Kuwait for 2018. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Hilti Kuwait received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, satisfaction and opportunities where initiatives and processes are geared towards giving the employees tools to excel, have their voice heard and keep a high level of engagement.

"In Hilti Kuwait we think of our employees as the number one asset of the company. They are the main driving force to our success and longevity in this extremely competitive market. Our leaders' success is not only measured by sales and profit targets, but also by staff satisfaction and workforce retention. Making our employees happy and acknowledging their inputs is a very important task to the company," said Mr. Qatami Al-Qatami, General Manager for Hilti Kuwait.

"In Hilti we believe that people are the most crucial factor for our success. The more we work on their development, better working environment, and giving them the freedom to act and be involved in decision making, the more confidence we will have to be a market leader and employer of choice whatever market conditions and circumstances are," said Mohammad Banat, Country Manager forHilti Kuwait.

"Our people are the key to our success, and with that in mind Hilti succeeds in building a high performing, committed and diversified team that are geared towards achieving our business strategy in a motivating and caring environment," saidMarian Sanad, HR Manager for Hilti Kuwait.

"Employers of choice in Kuwait recognize that creating a spirit of community in their workplace strengthens engagement, staff cohesion and employee performance," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Kuwait.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Contacts

Press:

Email: info@bestplacestoworkfor.org

Tel: +44-203-129-5354