LATECOERE: Latécoère wins new contract with Boeing to supply KC-46A tanker aft access doors

Toulouse, 17 December 2018 - Latécoère today announced that its Aerostructures division has been awarded a contract to manufacture aft access doors for Boeing's KC-46A tanker aircraft. The first door under this contract will be delivered in early 2020 and deliveries will continue until the end of the decade, with a production rate of about fifteen aircraft per year.



This build-to-print contract will be executed by Latécoère's engineering and programme teams based in Toulouse. The detail parts will be manufactured at Latécoère's Toulouse Montredon Factory 4.0 which opened in May 2018, while assembly will take place at the Group's North American Door Centre of Excellence in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Emmanuel Remy, General Manager Latécoère Aerostructures, said, "It is the recognition by Boeing of our expertise and leadership in the doors sector that resulted in Latécoère being awarded this contract. We are very proud of this result, particularly considering Boeing's high standards. Winning this contract is also a sign of the Latécoère Aerostructures division's competitiveness and our determination to grow."

Latécoère was awarded the contract for the design and manufacture of passenger doors for the Boeing 787 in 2004. The Group also builds the main deck cargo door for the 777 Freighter and supplies an extensive range of HD cameras and surveillance systems for installation on Boeing aircraft.

Latécoère CEO Yannick Assouad, confirmed, "This new contract is a direct result of the gains in competitiveness we have made through our Transformation 2020 plan. It also demonstrates Latécoère Aerostructures' experience in build-to-print contracts and our ability to win opportunities in this highly competitive marketplace. This contract confirms Latécoère Aerostructures No. 1 position in aircraft doors in the world."



About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:

Aerostructures (61% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (39% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2017, Latécoère employed 4,451 people in 10 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with a market capitalization of €189,489,904 divided into 94,744,952 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP



