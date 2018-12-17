sprite-preloader
"Bennu" - The Rising of an Artist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Inviting all artlovers to visit Bennu's online galleryhttp://www.bennu7777.com

Bennu started painting professionally from 2015 and since has developed an extensive body of artworks. The paintings are a combination of Oils & Acrylics on canvas and the colors offer a backdrop to the stories that are told in bold strokes and vibrant hues. The one constant in Bennu's paintings is the lightness in their compositions, always exuberating the positive energy in which they were created.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798778/Bennu_Online_Gallery_Alien_Landscape.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798779/Bennu_Online_Gallery_03_10_2018.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798781/Bennu_Online_Gallery_Turquoise_Country.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798780/Bennu_Online_Gallery_Silence.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798776/Bennu_Online_Gallery_Sincere_Conversation.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798777/Bennu_Online_Gallery_Human_Nature.jpg )

Artistsays, "Being an artist is a self study, I have to know myself before I can draw inspiration from my environment. When I paint, Iwant my paintings to hold sentimental values and have philosophical depth; even my name Bennu represents the Mythical Egyptian bird, inspired by the Phoenix and linked closely with the sun, creation & rebirth."

The online gallery portal showcases all of Bennu's artworks, descriptions and prices for sale; it's an ideal place to view this brilliant Artists creations and also to purchase authentic artworks.

Web:http://www.bennu7777.com

Instagram: @bennu7777com.


© 2018 PR Newswire