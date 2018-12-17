Wirecard Wins DHgate as a Customer for International E-Commerce

MUNICH, Germany, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- DHgate is the world's largest online wholesale marketplace

- DHgate records one transaction every 3 seconds on global e-commerce sites

- Wirecard will provide acquiring services for DHgate's exclusive partner Camel Financial

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and DHgate, the world's largest online wholesale marketplace, have entered into a partnership to enable digital payments outside of China. DHgate is the leading Chinese B2B and B2C e-commerce platform. Both businesses and individual consumers can buy goods directly from factories at a lower price than retail. Wirecard will provide acquiring services to Camel Financial, the exclusive financial solution partner to DHgate, enabling the acceptance of a wide range of payment methods for goods offered on the DHgate platform.

DHgate is used by 1.6 million suppliers globally, connecting them to more than 10 million enterprise buyers as well as 16 million consumers from over 230 countries and territories. DHgate is especially dedicated to serving small and medium sized retailers globally, offering a one-stop solution for businesses seeking to reach a global customer market. DHgate integrates the whole ecosystem from international logistics to payment. As a result, the entry barriers for SMEs to compete in global markets are lowered.

More than 30 million products are available on DHgate, covering a wide range of categories, including apparel & accessories, computers & networking, consumer electronics, toys & hobbies, health & beauty, auto and more. DHgate records one transaction every 3 seconds. In addition to payment services, Wirecard will also support Camel Financial with lending and factoring services in the future.

"We are delighted about the new cooperation with Wirecard as we always strive to meet the financial needs of e-commerce and trade enterprise customers," said Juanita Lee, Director of Global Partnerships at Camel Financial. "Our integration into Wirecard's payment ecosystem and technical infrastructure will allow us to continue exceeding the expectations of our clients, and to create a more open and connected international trade network."

"There is tremendous potential in partnering with Camel Financial and bringing our digital solutions to DHgate, a leading global e-commerce platform," added Georg von Waldenfels, EVP of Group Business Development at Wirecard. "As the leader in digital financial technology, we are proud to offer our solutions to millions of suppliers and merchants on the DHgate platform, and are looking forward to jointly developing further services with Camel Financial for DHgate as well as other Chinese and international e-commerce sites."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and individual consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us at http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About DHgate and Camel Financial:

DHgate is the world's largest online wholesale marketplace and the leading B2B and B2C e-commerce platform in China. DHgate is used by 1.6 million suppliers globally, connecting them to more than 10 million enterprise buyers as well as 16 million individual consumers from over 230 countries and territories. Camel Financial is DHgate's exclusive financial solution partner and a cross-border fintech company focused on digitalizing global trade. Camel Financial is developing a more integrated supply chain eco-system by connecting SMEs to the global market. Camel Financial provides a wide range of fintech services, including global payments and online banking, cross-border financing for SMEs, supply chain applications, and digital trading needs which are embedded in four major business units: Digital Trader, Trade Wind, Logistics IOU and DHpay. Camel Financial is dedicated to creating a brand new ecosystem for trade finance by offering trustworthy, open, and connectable services and products in the international supply chain finance industry.

