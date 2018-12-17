The results from a six patient case series indicate a reduction in the number of procedures required, the time taken to heal, and the overall economic cost of healing

Tissue Regenix Group (AIM:TRX) ("Tissue Regenix" or "The Group"), a regenerative medical devices company, recently shared findings from a case series that concluded DermaPure, a decellularized human dermis product, was more cost effective, prompted faster healing times and improved quality of life versus other available options.

Undertaken by David Naar, MD, founder of Premier Vein Clinic, LLC. in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic, the case series was shared at the 45th annual VEITH symposium and included six patients presenting with acute or chronic wounds, including necrotizing fasciitis and venous leg ulcers. Through the retrospective and prospective collection of data, the investigation showed a 65% mean surface area reduction in wound size at six weeks following an average of 1 DermaPure application per patient. One patient in the series, presented with a wound duration of over 10 years and had previously failed with multiple different graft options. Dr. Naar therefore concluded that DermaPure offers a significant health economic benefit to both patients and physicians in addition to its proven clinical advantage over current standard treatments.

"The VEITH Symposium is the largest vascular, endovascular, venous and wound meeting in the world and it was an honor to be selected to be an associate faculty and present at this important meeting," said Dr. Naar, "This oral presentation highlighted the superior clinical and economic outcomes my patients have experienced when DermaPure was utilized to achieve successful healing for acute and chronic wounds. This next generation decellularized dermal allograft provides an effective option for surgeons treating these wounds."

"It's exciting to see the qualities of DermaPure demonstrated in this real-world case series with Dr. Naar. With the increasing financial burdens being placed on health care providers, it is encouraging to hear of both the optimized healing potential and subsequent cost benefits that regenerative solutions such as DermaPure are offering to clinicians, patients and organizations," said Steve Couldwell, CEO, Tissue Regenix Group. "Institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, one of the largest and most well respected hospitals in the USA, are key to driving the acceptance and uptake of technologies like DermaPure and case series such as Dr. Naar's will further highlight the potential these therapies have and, in addition, the growing clinical evidence base behind regenerative solutions."

DermaPure is a decellularized dermis allograft (donated human skin), treated using the company's patented dCELL Technology, which through a series of gentle washes removes DNA and cellular material significantly reducing the risk of potential rejection by the patient. Left intact is the acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can migrate, regenerating new 'native' tissue which is recognized and accepted by the body. Tissue Regenix are now applying this same dCELL Technology process to other types of tissue to address clinical needs in areas such as ACL reconstruction.

About Tissue Regenix

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical devices company in the field of regenerative medicine. Tissue Regenix was formed in 2006 when it was spun-out from the University of Leeds, UK. The company's patented decellularisation ('dCELL') technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue leaving an acellular tissue scaffold which is not rejected by the patient's body and can then be used to repair diseased or worn out body parts. Current applications address many critical clinical needs such as sports medicine, heart valve replacement and wound care.

In November 2012 Tissue Regenix Group plc set up a subsidiary company in the United States 'Tissue Regenix Wound Care Inc.', January 2016 saw the establishment of joint venture GBM-V, a multi- tissue bank based in Rostock, Germany.

In August 2017 Tissue Regenix acquired CellRight Technologies, a biotech company that specializes in regenerative medicine and is dedicated to the development of innovative osteoinductive and wound care scaffolds that enhance healing opportunities of defects created by trauma and disease. CellRight's human osteobiologics may be used in spine, trauma, general orthopedic, foot ankle, dental, and sports medicine surgical procedures.

