As previously announced, the strategic business combination of BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl") and International Petroleum Corp. ("IPC") was approved at the respective special meetings on December 7, 2018. Pursuant the plan of arrangement ("the Arrangement") all shares of BlackPearl will be acquired by IPC. As a result of the Arrangement, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that the SDRs in BlackPearl will be delisted. Following the exchange notice (185/18) of December 12, 2018, all necessary approvals have been given, and last day of trading will as announced be today on December 17, 2018. Short name: PXXS SDB --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002060863 --------------------------------------- Order book ID: 41187 --------------------------------------- Last day of trading: December 17, 2018 --------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.