New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Jump Trading Europe B.V. Jump Trading Europe B.V. has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 17th of December 2018. From this date Jump Trading Europe B.V. is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=703314