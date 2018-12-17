The concept of revamping and repowering is one of the newest terms in the solar industry. As the installed base of PV systems ages, the concept of upgrading and improving operating plants becomes increasingly relevant to both manufacturers and PV plant asset managers. However, the real market size for new PV components in existing plants will depend on the characteristics of each plant, the overall regulatory framework and the economic benefits that will accrue to asset managers.Revamping is the replacement of malfunctioning components of distressed PV plants that are no longer performing according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...