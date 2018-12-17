Thoughtonomy Named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation Platforms in New Ovum Decision Matrix

LONDON, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK Intelligent Automation provider featured as a leader in RPA platforms market, on the back of unique SaaS-based delivery model and rapid international expansion across multiple sectors

Thoughtonomy, the leading Intelligent Automation platform provider, has been named by Ovum as a market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platforms market. Thoughtonomy was featured in Ovum's comprehensive RPA platform and vendor evaluation, Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, 2018-19. The Ovum Decision Matrix states that Thoughtonomy, as a market leader, 'has established a commanding market position with its RPA platform demonstrating a high level of maturity, cohesiveness, innovation and enterprise fit, and the capability to effectively meet the requirements of a wider range of use cases.'

"As the first vendor to offer an RPA cloud product and then substantial AI enhancements, Thoughtonomy has developed a sound architectural and product foundation" said Saurabh Sharma, Principal Analyst at Ovum. The report also highlights Thoughtonomy's appeal to organisations of all sizes: 'In addition to large enterprises, medium-sized enterprises interested in a low-cost entry to RPA and pursuing a "start small and grow big" approach, should consider Thoughtonomy.'

At a broader level, the report highlights the growing potential for automation to drive efficiencies and improve productivity within organizations across the world. It also predicts that the RPA market will continue to evolve rapidly over the next few years, as core RPA technology combines with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities.

Terry Walby, CEO & Founder of Thoughtonomy, which is headquartered in London, UK, said: "This caps an incredible year for Thoughtonomy, and we're delighted to get this recognition from one of the world's most respected industry analysts. We're already proving the enormous benefits that our solutions can deliver to organizations across all sectors, not just in terms of more efficient processes and reduced costs, but also in providing a digital labor pool which can be used as a strategic asset to enter new markets, develop new products, and pursue commercial initiatives which simply wouldn't be feasible using a traditional resourcing model. We're looking forward to continuing this exciting journey with clients, old and new, in 2019."

Thoughtonomy has delivered year on year growth of over 300% over the past three years, and is now operating in 29 countries. In 2018, the company was ranked fourth in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 and 11th in the Deloitte 2018 UK Technology Fast 50 , cementing its position as one of the fastest growing UK-headquartered technology companies and one of the brightest stars in the global AI market.

Through Thoughtonomy's award-winning intelligent automation platform, companies can access a pool of cloud-based intelligent digital workers that can take on the time-consuming, repetitive tasks that impede the productivity of human workforces. By integrating these digital workers with human teams, companies can accelerate growth while achieving a step change in efficiency.

Download the report here.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a UK-headquartered AI software company that enables organisations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS-based Intelligent Automation platform, gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency.

Thoughtonomy was founded in the UK in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as New York and Austin in the US.

For further information, please see http://thoughtonomy.com/

About Ovum

Ovum is a market-leading research and consulting firm focused on helping digital service providers and their technology partners thrive in the connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts and consultants worldwide, it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology, communications and media markets and provides clients with insight including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion. Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange.