Partners Capital Announces the Promotion of Kamran Moghadam and Suzanne Streeter From Managing Director to Partner

Partners Capital, the leading global Outsourced Investment Office with $24 billion of assets under management, led by Stan Miranda as Founder and CEO, announced this week the promotion of Kamran Moghadam and Suzanne Streeter to the Partnership.

Kamran Moghadam joined the London office in 2013 and leads the firm's Central Research Team responsible for global macro analysis and asset allocation. He has been instrumental in the role of tactical asset allocation in client portfolios, which aims to contribute a material amount of outperformance in addition to the core contribution from manager selection. Moghadam is one of the firm's four-person "Office of the CIO" alongside Stan Miranda, Colin Pan as CIO and Arjun Raghavan as Head of Portfolio Construction. Previously, Moghadam was Partner at a London-based macro hedge fund following 12 years at J.P. Morgan as Head of European Derivatives Strategy and Portfolio Manager in the Chief Investment Office.

Stan Miranda, CEO of Partners Capital, said "I am delighted to welcome Kamran to the Partnership. Kamran has been an invaluable part of our investment team, providing unique macroeconomic perspectives and insights across our asset classes, and will be critical in helping our clients navigate an increasingly challenging environment for investing."

Suzanne Streeter joined the Boston office in 2015 and leads the firm's global Private Markets programme which has grown to $7 billion of assets under management. During her tenure, Suzanne has deepened the relationships with asset managers as Partners Capital works to add value in areas where it has particular insight. This has led to superior access, better terms and co-investment opportunities. Prior to Partners Capital, Streeter led the Private Equity investment program at Babson Capital Management and was a senior member of the Private Equity team at the Yale Investment Office.

Colin Pan, CIO of Partners Capital, said "in Suzanne's three years with Partners Capital, she has taken our Private Markets investing to the next level by deepening our relationships with best-in-class managers while also partnering with the next generation of emerging talent".

Following the promotions, Partners Capital's senior management team now comprises 15 Partners and 3 Managing Directors. Together they oversee a global team of 155 people who remain focused on delivering bespoke portfolio solutions and access to leading asset managers across all asset classes and geographies.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 155 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of $24 billion. Its institutional clients include 9 Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, the Metropolitan Opera Company, the Research Foundation for the State of New York's University System, the Royal Academy of Arts, Milton Academy, the Hong Kong Cancer Fund and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com .