H&D Wireless Receives Breakthrough Order

STOCKHOLM, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

-Keolis invest in IoT technology for efficiency of bus depot - order value 1.2 MSEK

Nasdaq First North Listed H&D Wireless AB has received an order from Keolis. The bus and transport company will install H&D Wireless IoT system solution GEPS Yard Manager in the Hornsberg and Bromma depots. This is to streamline its flow and facilitate planning of maintenance, repair and save work time for staff. The initial order has a value of 1.2 MSEK.

A bus depot is a logistical challenge. All buses will go out at the same time in the morning and then return to the depot at night, in addition to daily refueling, repairs and maintenance. The bus driver's working environment is important. In winter, the bus may be too cold when leaving the depot. This places hard demands on depot staff and management. In addition, Keolis was recently hit by a fire at the Hornsberg depot and is assisted by a positioning system, as the buses are divided into two depots after the fire.

"We have high expectations of H&D Wireless solution. The system will visualize and streamline the handling of how we find buses at the depot, which today is a task that is handled completely manually with much more work and risk of delays and misunderstandings. This in order to deliver the best possible service and long term be able to win more procurement in fierce competition," says Jan Kilström, CEO Keolis Sverige AB.



"This is a breakthrough order when we implement our IoT solution in full scale. Thus, the big gains made with our systems and services are very clear - not just for transport companies like Keolis, but for all those companies that handle comprehensive and complex logistical flows of goods and people," says Pär Bergsten, CEO of H&D Wireless.

The agreement for the Hornsberg depot is two years and corresponds to a contract value of 1.2 MSEK. In the initial agreement, Keolis has issued a letter of intent to extend the contract to all depots in the Stockholm area after evaluating signed agreements for Hornsberg. Keolis' other operations in Stockholm consist of seven depots with approximately 750 buses. According to the latest SCB measurements, public transport and line bus operations are a business area with almost 10,000 companies, which account for over SEK 78 billion and with more than 50,000 employed in Sweden.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish provider of Internet of Things technology and services (IoT) and Real-time positioning (RTLS + GPS) with Griffin cloud platforms and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 with over 1 million wireless products delivered so far for IoT and M2M solutions worldwide. The company develops and delivers solutions that digitize and visualize physical processes, identifying, among other things, the handling of materials, tools and machines with its proprietary GEPS (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service) solution. H&D Wireless shares have been listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017.

About Keolis

Keolis is one of Europe's leading public transport companies operating in 16 countries on four continents.

Keolis business concept is to create value for travelers, society and owners through locally adapted and sustainable city traffic. Keolis Sweden is located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Jönköping, Dalarna, Östergötland, Värmland and Örebro County. Sales in 2017, SEK 4.7 billion in Sweden. http://www.keolis.se

