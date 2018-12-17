sprite-preloader
SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

In reference to the public announcement on 14 December 2018 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2019. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 14 December. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2019. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name Savings amount (NOK)

Camilla Stang 6,000

Cathrine Aunvik 24,000

Johan-Petter Winsnes 24,000

Tomm Bøyesen 24,000

Vegard Helland 24,000

Trondheim, 17 December 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



