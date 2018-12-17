Latest Guided Instance Allows Users to Experience the Power of Denodo's Data Virtualization First Hand on the cloud

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization today announced the availability of a free Test Drive environment on Microsoft Azure. Following on the heels of its recently announced Test Drive on AWS, the newest Denodo Test Drive empowers users to quickly and easily create real-time data delivery without replication and explore the benefits of using the Denodo Platform on Azure. Denodo Test Drives are completely free of charge for demonstration, education and evaluation purposes and are available at: http://bit.ly/2AQddE3

Built on Azure, the Test Drive lets individuals discover, explore, prepare, and access data in a user-friendly interface for true self-service. The Denodo Test Drive solves some of the most pressing challenges faced by data scientists and data analysts by enabling them to integrate large volumes of data to support their agile BI, big data analytics and Web/cloud integration objectives.

"Microsoft's commitment to offer an ecosystem of cloud solutions makes it ideal for Denodo's data virtualization Test Drive," said Ravi Shankar, CMO, Denodo. "In under an hour, we provide individuals with the ability to support a broad range of use cases and achieve true information agility by delivering a simplified, unified, and integrated view of trusted business data in real time or near real time as needed by the consuming applications, processes, analytics, or business users. More specifically, the Test Drive demonstrates how organizations can realize faster access to all data, reduce replication and cost, and to be more agile to change."

Denodo provides a private sandbox environment containing a preconfigured solution that demonstrates how data virtualization brings agility and flexibility to self-service BI and analytics. In under an hour, and using a step-by-step guide, users will experience how to quickly take advantage of performing advanced analytics using multiple data sources such as Microsoft SQL Data Warehouse, Azure Databricks, Azure Database for MySQL, Azure Data Lake, and Azure Cosmos DB.

Paul Maher, General Manager of Industry Experiences, Microsoft said, "Companies are rapidly adopting cloud technologies to store data and to gain greater agility and scalability. We are pleased to see Denodo provide organizations with a quick and easy way to integrate data across diverse data sources and examine the benefits of data virtualization on Microsoft Azure without having to install and configure the technology."

