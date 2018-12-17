HELSINKI, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eltel's Communication business in Denmark has as a part of a consortium extended a current agreement to establish TDC's fiber systems and maintain their fiber network in Denmark. Eltel's part of the contract is worth about EUR 20 million.

The agreement is valid for two years from June 2019 until June 2021, with the possibility of one year extension.

The consortium is called Fiber & Anlæg and consists of Eltel, Petri & Haugsted and Munck Forsyningsledninger. Eltel's part of the consortium is 40 percent.

For further information:

Claus Metzch Jensen,

Managing Director, Country Unit Eltel Denmark

Tel: +45-23-23-8080,

claus.metzchjensen@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter,

Head of Group Communications

Tel: +46-72-595-4692,

elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2017, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.3 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,500. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-a-two-year-agreement-with-tdc-in-denmark-worth-about-eur-20-million,c2701982

The following files are available for download: