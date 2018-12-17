=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Vienna, Austria/Rovigo, Italy - In the course of the strategic focus on the large-scale production of high-quality and sophisticated hydraulic and industrial hoses, Semperit AG Holding sells the Italian Semperflex production site Roiter in Rovigo/Northern Italy to the Italian Matec Group. "By selling the factory, we are taking another step towards a Group-wide complexity reduction within the scope of our restructuring and transformation process," says Martin Füllenbach, Chairman of the Management Board of Semperit AG Holding. "Following the expansion of the Czech location Odry, which therefore became a process-optimised producer of large volumes in the quality and high- performance sector, the high-quality hose manufacturer Roiter no longer fits in with the Semperflex production footprint. We have found an ideal buyer in the Matec Group, which adds special rubber hoses to its portfolio and will be connected to us by a close business relationship." In the future, Semperflex will focus on the European mega factory in Odry/Czech Republic and the two large Asian plants in addition to its headquarters in Wimpassing/Lower Austria. The contract was recently signed. We have agreed not to disclose any information on the purchase price. About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells highly specialised rubber and plastic products in more than 100 countries for the medical and industrial sectors: examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, and products for railway superstructures. The headquarters of this traditional Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 6,900 people worldwide, including around 3,700 in Asia and around 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The group has 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 874.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA (without one-off effects) of EUR 35.8 million. Further inquiry note: Monika Riedel Director Group Communications & Sustainability +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com Stefan Marin Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +43 676 8715 8210 stefan.marin@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

