Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 17-Dec-2018 / 09:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest - Replacement Travis Perkins plc was notified on 12 December 2018 that the major share interest announcements made on 24 October 2018 at 15.50 under RNS no. 737339_en and 12 November 2018 at 11.35 under RNS no. 744335_en have been withdrawn due to error and should be disregarded. ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 6905 EQS News ID: 758763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 17, 2018 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)