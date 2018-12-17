Rights: The RIS Presents Secure, Decentralized Distribution of Digital Content that Serves Artists, Sports, and Fans

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 /The Rights Infinity Sphere made waves when it was recently unveiled at the United Conference of Internet Money, held at Singapore. Here's a closer look at the potential of this ICO to change the way digital content is distributed across the world.

Digitization is taking the world by storm. It has not only helped established artists to prosper but provides an excellent platform for amateurs to share their skills and talent. While digital content is a more profound way to reach a broader audience, it is more vulnerable to duplication and exhaustion. To prevent it and promote the real artists, the idea of Rights Distributed Digital Network (RDDN) popped up.

RDDN provides ownership of data of digital contents via Blockchain, i.e., once an artist's data is written on a Blockchain, then the rights of it are preserved with the artist and distribution of it outside the network will be assumed illegal. RIGHTS serve as an open platform wherein artists can connect to their fans and perform fan services regardless of time and space. However, a small fee will be charged for it which can be paid via tokens.

Thus, RIGHTS serves as a digital platform for buying and selling content. RIS or Rights Infinity Sphere is the cryptocurrency that will function on RDDN platform. One can buy RIS token to purchase content on RDDN or for event participation such as Artist stage, E-sports, Online meet up or Crowdfunding. RIS token or the utility tokens will be issued on public Ethereum network as ERC20 token and can be bought on completion of KYC forms. These have no security functions like equity or bonds. Artists on RDDN will be able to hold their autographs session on Blockchain exclusively for their fan who can enjoy them through their mobile phones. They can purchase the RIS and crowdfund the event of their artists. These events will be conducted by professionals as well as amateurs who wish to build their network. Thus RDDN will serve as an authentic way of content distribution wherein an artist can showcase his skill, add in fans who can further promote him or her and build the network.

Digital media serves as a favorable platform for emerging artists, and RIGHTS is the future of digital content distribution. It provides a more secure environment for both content creators and the audience.

