The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2018
London, December 17
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.7
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.1
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.0
|4
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.7
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.3
|6
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.3
|7
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.1
|8
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|3.1
|9
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|3.1
|10
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.1
|11
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.0
|12
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.9
|13
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.8
|14
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.8
|15
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.7
|16
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.7
|17
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.7
|18
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|19
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.6
|20
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.6
|21
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.5
|22
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.5
|23
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|24
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.4
|25
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.4
|26
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|2.4
|27
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.3
|28
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.3
|29
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.3
|30
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.1
|31
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|32
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.1
|33
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.0
|34
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.0
|35
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|1.8
|36
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.1
|37
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|98.8
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|18.7
|Germany
|17.0
|Netherlands
|12.2
|Switzerland
|11.0
|Spain
|8.9
|Sweden
|5.7
|Ireland
|5.6
|Italy
|4.8
|Finland
|4.4
|Norway
|3.2
|Denmark
|2.9
|Poland
|2.4
|Belgium
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 November 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|19.6
|Health Care
|18.2
|Industrials
|16.7
|Oil & Gas
|10.0
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Technology
|8.4
|Consumer Goods
|7.2
|Telecommunications
|6.1
|Utilities
|2.7
|Cash and other net assets
|1.2
|100.0
As at 30 November 2018, the net assets of the Company were £380,315,000.
14 December 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP