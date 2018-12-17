FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: FANDOM SPORTS Announces New York based CFO to support to scale the operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2018 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"). The Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Alexander Helmel as Chief Financial Officer and the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Hollinger as Chief Financial Officer in order to fill the vacancy created.

The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Helmel for all of his valuable contributions to the Company over the last several years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Hollinger has 20+ years working with various companies as well as private equity and venture capital backed companies. He has been part of a number of global and domestic companies with a great deal of restructuring experience and CFO management experiences in large divisions at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America. Christopher has extensive experience in financial analysis/reporting, expense management, budgeting, forecasting, client profitability, and competitor analysis. He began his career as an Associate National Bank Examiner with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Additional career highlights include experience with Ernst & Young's Restructuring and Reorganization Group.

Christopher holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Alabama and a MBA from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the Board of Visitors - College of Commerce at the University of Alabama.

The Company has engaged Mr. Hollinger's firm, Blackwell Hollinger LLC, based in New York City, for an initial term of six months, renewable by mutual consent for CFO and related advisory services. Pursuant to the engagement agreement, the Company has also granted Blackwell Hollinger LLC 100,000 incentive share purchase options exercisable at $0.10 per share.

About Blackwell Hollinger LLC.

Blackwell Hollinger and Company LLC are seasoned executives turned management consultants focused on strategic CFO and value creation consulting services. We service small to mid-cap firms seeking ways to create and maintain a value creation culture. While many clients tend to be financially or operationally distressed, we service many companies who do not have these crisis management issues. Instead they are focused on growth but need strategic financial insights and expertise to overcome specific hurdles.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The Company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.FandomSports.net

