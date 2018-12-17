DriveWealth Partners with Avenue Securities to Bring Brazilian Investors Easy Digital Access to U.S. Equity Markets

DriveWealth Platform to Fuel Digital Brokerage Founded by Roberto Lee

CHATHAM, New Jersey, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a leader in global digital trading technology, today announced a new partnership with Avenue Securities, a ground-breaking U.S. digital brokerage founded earlier this year by Brazilian entrepreneur Roberto Lee to serve retail investors in Brazil. The DriveWealth platform is fueling the new offering, which is launching today, giving Brazilian investors their first seamless digital access to the U.S. equity markets.

DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "We are proud to work with Roberto Lee and Avenue Securities. Supporting this type of product, which will make U.S. stocks and ETFs available to Brazilian investors of any size, is at the heart of the mission of our company. Given Roberto's impressive record of innovation and success in Brazil, we are confident that this partnership will have a major impact in that market."

Lee, founder and CEO of Avenue Securities, said: "Our mission is to bring U.S. equities - the world's largest stock market - to Brazilian investors, regardless of size, and eliminate the bureaucracy that traditionally has hampered access to this market. DriveWealth's real-time fractional share trading capability will allow our customers to own stock in the brands they know and use every day."

Based in Miami, Avenue (www.avenue.us) is the first online brokerage firm to provide easy access to Latino (and mostly Brazilian) retail investors interested in securities traded on U.S. exchanges. Avenue was designed to bring these investors into the global market, offering an agile, simple and low-cost investment experience. By using new technologies such as the DriveWealth platform, Avenue overcame the barriers to entry in this market and greatly reduced the bureaucracy involved in such operations. Lee spent a year building a digital infrastructure capable of performing anything from remittances in foreign currency to the calculation of tax due amounts - in a matter of seconds.

With customers and partners in more than 140 countries, DriveWealth is the pioneer in bringing digital access to the U.S. securities market for investors around the world. The company, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market by making it available to everyone, globally, at an affordable cost. Feature by feature, DriveWealth has eliminated many of the barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities. Today, DriveWealth provides this innovative investing technology and its own customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) to partners all over the world, allowing investors everywhere to gain access to the highly stable, liquid and regulated U.S. stock market with a fully accessible, straightforward user experience.

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

