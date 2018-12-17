Sales of Polyester Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer to Surpass US$ 580,000 in 2018, Finds Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, December 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An opportunity worth over US$ 9,30,000 Mn has been anticipated for the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market in 2018. Myriad factors continue to impact growth of the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, which range from rising number of chemical projects worldwide to increased demand in the food industry. Customized fabric mesh for industrial dryer has gained significant momentum in the recent past.

Polyester fabric mesh for industrial dryer has observed robust demand across industries in light of its cost-effectiveness and operational versatility. Textile and printing are key application areas of polyester fabric mesh for industrial, along with adoption in dewatering belts used for drying vegetables & fruits in the food industry. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on production of polyester fabric mesh for industrial dryer in compliance with the FDA and the EU regulations to meet evolving demands of end-users.

Facilitated handling, robust chemical & thermal resistance, and excellent stability are key factors that have been spurring adoption of polyester mesh in the food processing industry. Monofilament polyester mesh is also widely used in both food and non-food industry. Blue polyester fabric is largely used in polyester mesh for washing vegetables and fruits in agriculture sector. The blue color is largely preferred over white as it is easy to detect between products in case of any damage.

In recent years, the demand for polyester spiral mesh has increased in the food industry especially for drying fatty milk and whey powder. It is also finding large application in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paper and pulp washing, and coal washing industries.

North Americato Spearhead Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market

Fact.MR study predicts that North America is likely to hold the largest share in the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market, with the US as frontrunner exceeding US$ 265,000 by 2018 end. Diversified application of industrial dryer across various industries including food, pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, chemicals is one of the major factors driving demand for fabric mesh for industrial dryer in North America.

Manufacturers in fabric mesh for industrial dryer market across the globe are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and expansion of facilities in North America and the Asia Pacific. Fabric mesh belts are also largely used in drying various foodstuffs including cereals, coffee, tea, pet foods, tobacco, and herbs. Moreover, customized fabric mesh belts designed for specific process are emerging as an attractive alternative to conventional fabric mesh belts in the food drying process, ensuring high process stability.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is also likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. A significant growth is expected in China, India, and Japan. Low cost of labor, easy availability of raw materials and constant improvement in the food and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific is driving the growth of fabric mesh for industrial dryer in the region. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing low-cost fabric mesh for dryers in the food industry is Asia Pacific owing to the significantly high cost of other drying equipment such as spray dryer, freeze dryer, and drum dryers.

Plain Weave to Account for Largest Share in Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer

Fact.MR estimates that plain weave is likely to hold the largest revenue share, surpassing US$ 329,000 in 2018. Application of plain weave mesh remains consolidated in the food industry. The largest application of plain weave mesh material is for dryer, conveyer, and filter belts.

The plain dutch weave is also witnessing growing demand across food and non-food industries owing to its sturdier and stronger features than plain weave, offering better filtering.

The Fact.MR report tracks the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market for the forecast period 2018-2028. As per the report, the fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is projected to reach CAGR of 3.9% between 2018 and 2028.

