SoftServe Documentary Receives "The Best Corporate Media of Ukraine 2018" Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2018, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces the Ukrainian Association of Corporate Media , a public organization uniting professionals in the field of marketing, PR, journalism, and advertising, recognized SoftServe in its annual competition - "The Best Corporate Media of Ukraine 2018." SoftServe's 25 th anniversary documentary took second place in the "The Best Corporate Movie Category."



The documentary honors the company's 25th anniversary with an inside look at how SoftServe evolved over the past quarter century to become a leading digital authority. In the documentary, SoftServe's founders and leadership share their inspiring stories and highlight the company's achievements over the years.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from the Ukrainian Association of Corporate Media for our 25th anniversary documentary," said Taras Kytsmey, co-founder and member of the board at SoftServe. "From our humble beginnings, the documentary tells the story of SoftServe's journey highlighting how our work, milestones, and most importantly our people have grown this company to become the advisors and providers we are today."

The annual contest, now in its 13th year, highlights leading communication projects from Ukrainian and international companies with offices in the Ukraine. This year, 119 communication projects were submitted and assessed by experts including a PR specialist, a member of the Ukrainian Association of Corporate Media, and an official representative of Cannes Lions International Festival in the Ukraine.