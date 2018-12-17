The latest edition of the award-winning 'TRAVEL RISK MAP' for 2019 has been launched today. Produced by International SOS and Control Risks, two of the world's leading risk specialists, it reveals the latest medical and security risk ratings of destinations worldwide.

Alongside the Travel Risk Map, the Ipsos MORI 'Business Resilience Trends Watch 2019', shows that a significant number of business decision-makers expect travel risks to rise next year. However, this demonstrates a decrease year on year for the past three years:

47% say travel risks have increased over the past year. A drop of 16 percentage points (pp) from last year. Down from 63% from last year and 72% the year before.

45% say that risks have stayed the same over the last year (2018), an increase of 14 pp from last year (31%) and up from 24% the year before.

the year before. 43% expect travel risks to increase in 2019. Down from 52% predicting risk increase in 2018 and 57% in 2017.

Yann Fischer, Senior Vice President, Business Development in Latin America, commented: "Almost half of decision makers believe that travel risks will increase next year. Our research reveals that the evolving travel habits of the modern workforce are being overlooked by many organizations. Ensuring policies stay relevant to the needs of a modern workforce helps to keep your people safer and better informed, and also demonstrates the continuing importance of adaptive risk management programs."

Organizations struggle to keep up with modern workforce needs

While employees' demands and expectations are constantly evolving, the survey finds that travel policies are not keeping up with the changing needs of a modern workforce:

Only a third (33%) of organizations cover cyber security in their travel policy

Just over a quarter (26%) cover considerations for female travelers

18% cover bleisure 1 travel and 14% shared economy services 2

travel and 14% shared economy services Considerations for travelers with disabilities or mental health issues are covered by 10% and 11% of travel policies, respectively

Considerations for LGBTQ travelers are covered by just 9% of travel policies

Challenges facing organizations in protecting their mobile workforce:

As in the previous 'Business Resilience Trends Watch' research, educating employees about travel risks (63%) has remained the greatest challenge for ensuring the safety of travelers and has become an increasing issue, up by 10pp. This is followed by:

Confirming with employees that they have read pre-travel information (44%)

Tracking employee travel (42%)

Communicating with employees during a crisis (42%)

Having adequate resources to manage health and security efforts (40%)

Actions being undertaken by organizations to protect their mobile workforce:

Including a travel risk assessment in the travel approval process is the most common response to health and security concerns over the past year, selected by 42% of respondents. The next most popular responses include:

Implemented travel safety training and security training (39%)

Introducing pre-trip and during trip advisory emails (38%)

Updated travel risk policy (excluding diversity related issues) (36%)

Monitor and analyse type and quantity of health and security incidents (29%)

Implemented programs to locate travelers (29%)

Provided annual health check-up's (28%)

Dr Jorge Garcia, Pandemic Consultant and Corporate Medical Advisor at International SOS added: "Assessment of travel health and safety must look at the individual. It's not just about the destination the personal profile of the traveler, including gender, age, sexual orientation, and mental health status, can change the risks they will face. Businesses that focus on ensuring their travel policies reflect a modern workforce will better meet their Duty of Care."

Dr Garcia continues: "Education and training are essential to reduce travel-related risk. It is surprising that we are still seeing less than half of organizations taking these basic steps to satisfy their Duty of Care. These programs increase the chances that employees' assignments will run smoothly safeguarding the employee and also the business investment involved in the travel."

Opportunities to build future resilience what businesses could be doing more:

Alongside not covering key points like mental health and diversity issues in their travel policy, there are other things that few businesses are currently doing:

Only 9% updated their company sustainability program to include their travel risk program

Only 11% monitored the number of road traffic accidents

Only 21% implemented a program for people to understand their existing health issues while away on business

To embed the Travel Risk Map, click here, and to download the Business Resilience Trends Watch 2019 infographic, click here.

The Travel Risk Map and Business Resilience Trends Watch 2019 will be presented in webinars around the world. To register, click here.

1 Bleisure travel is the act of adding a leisure portion of travel to a business trip.

2 Shared economy services is a peer-to-peer (P2P) based activity of acquiring, providing or sharing access to goods and services that are facilitated by a community based on-line platform.

About the Travel Risk Map 2019 Ipsos MORI 'Business Resilience Trends Watch 2019':

The industry leading Travel Risk Map for 2019, which can be viewed at https://www.travelriskmap.com, provides a comprehensive overview of medical, security and road safety risks by destination, to help organizations and their mobile workforce in their travel risk mitigation efforts. The Travel Risk Map 2019 is launched alongside the Global Business Resilience Trends Watch, a comprehensive Ipsos MORI survey of 640 people who organise, influence, or are responsible for, their organization's travel and risk mitigation policies. They work across all types of organizations which have had previous contact relating to business travel health and security with International SOS, in 82 countries. Research was conducted online in October 2018.

The analysis Behind the Travel Risk Map:

Medical Risk Ratings are determined by the International SOS Medical Information and Analysis team by assessing a range of health risks and mitigating factors including: infectious diseases, environmental factors, medical evacuation data, the standard of available local emergency medical and dental care, access to quality pharmaceutical supplies, and cultural, language or administrative barriers. Individual country medical risk ratings are determined via a proprietary algorithm based on 24 indicators with content coming from public data sources and the first-hand knowledge of International SOS Regional Medical Directors.

are determined by the International SOS Medical Information and Analysis team by assessing a range of health risks and mitigating factors including: infectious diseases, environmental factors, medical evacuation data, the standard of available local emergency medical and dental care, access to quality pharmaceutical supplies, and cultural, language or administrative barriers. Individual country medical risk ratings are determined via a proprietary algorithm based on 24 indicators with content coming from public data sources and the first-hand knowledge of International SOS Regional Medical Directors. Travel security risk ratings are developed by International SOS and Control Risks and are based on the current threat posed to travelers and international assignees by political violence (including terrorism, insurgency, politically motivated unrest and war), social unrest (including sectarian, communal and ethnic violence) as well as violent and petty crime. Other factors, such as the robustness of the transport infrastructure, the state of industrial relations, the effectiveness of the security and emergency services and the country's susceptibility to natural disasters are also considered where they are of sufficient magnitude to impact the overall risk environment for travelers.

About International SOS and Control Risks:

Our alliance brings together two of the world's leading medical and security specialists, International SOS and Control Risks. Our combined resources and expertise are well placed to meet the customers' growing need for integrated travel security risk services. Our solutions ensure that mobile employees are safe and productive and help employers with their duty of care obligations. 50 dedicated experts, located across the globe with access to over 200 dedicated travel security experts through 27 regional assistance centres and a partner network of over 700 accredited providers, produce global travel security information and analysis 24/7.

We also provide travel security training, preventative travel assessment, support with the development of travel security risk policies, evacuation plans and the latest technology to enable clients to track and communicate with their mobile workforce.

