Today, GN Store Nord announces the appointment of Jakob Gudbrand as CEO of GN Hearing and member of GN Store Nord's Executive Management, effective as of 18 February 2019. Jakob comes to GN from a position as President for the Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry division, a large division part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US based Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Jakob has more than 15 years of broad based international leadership experience from his diverse career at Thermo Fisher, including a strong mindset for growth and innovation from a high technology science company. Today, Jakob is the leader for the Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry division of Thermo Fisher responsible for yearly revenues of around DKK 16 billion and 6,500 employees. Jakob has had multiple senior management positions within Thermo Fisher Scientific. His leadership career started with Radiometer in Denmark, then moving on to the UK before relocating to the US. Jakob has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU). _"It is an incredible honor for me to join GN Group and GN Hearing and serve a company with such a proud history of innovation. While the business has achieved great success, we now stand at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution. New cloud and software-based technologies will shape the industry in which we operate and the meaning of how customers use our solutions to make life sound better," _says Jakob Gudbrand. _"As we prepare for the next phase of growth of GN Store Nord, I am very pleased to welcome Jakob to GN as our new CEO for GN Hearing. We are at an inflection point with modern technology in the hearing aid space as well as new market dynamics - especially as it relates to the important US market. To move forward with a leader that has in-depth and hands-on experience from the US market as well as the "genes" of Denmark is unique and will serve GN well,"_ says Chairman Per Wold-Olsen. Following Jakob's appointment, GN Store Nord's Executive Management will consist of: Jakob Gudbrand, CEO of GN Hearing; René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio; Marcus Desimoni, CFO of GN Store Nord and GN Hearing. _Resume:_ Born: 1971 Nationality: Danish Education: Bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark _Career:_ 2016 - 2018: President, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific, US 2011 - 2015: Vice President and General Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific, US 2011 - 2011: Vice President, Integration, Thermo Fisher Scientific, US 2008 - 2010: Vice President, Commercial Americas, Thermo Fisher Scientific, US 2003 - 2008: General Manager, UK & Ireland, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Dionex, UK 1994 - 2003: Various Sales and General Manager roles at Radiometer and Dionex, Denmark For further information, please contact: *Investors and analysts* Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 87 16 Or Rune Sandager Senior Manager Investor Relations Tel: +45 45 75 92 57 *Press and the media* Steen Frentz Laursen VP Group Communication Tel: +45 20 65 34 20 Or Lars Otto Andersen-Lange Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs Tel: +45 45 75 02 55 *About GN Group* The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption. With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). 