EQS-News / 17/12/2018 / 21:00 UTC+8 *V1 Group's New Home Vland Landed in Silicon Valley, the United States* On December 12th, 2018 (US time), V1 Group's US branch Vland Inc. ("Vland") was officially opened. Dr. Lijun Zhang, Chairman of the Board of V1 Group, Ms. Chun Wang, Executive Director and COO of V1 Group, and Mr. Busheng Tang, Secretary General of China APEC Development Council, attended and held the opening ceremony. Dr. Lijun Zhang said that "After three months of preparations, the opening of Vland is a milestone event for V1 Group. V1 Group's US branch will be at the forefront of innovation, combining new business models with huge market opportunities and establishing a new platform for sustainable development of V1 Group." Ms. Chun Wang, CEO of Vland in the United States, said that "From now on, V1 Group has a home in the United States. Vland will cultivate and find new development opportunities and partners for V1 Group and become the new pivot for the Group's development!" V1 Group has just released the development strategy of "digital + new culture and sports". Setting up a branch in the United States is undoubtedly an important measure for this strategic deployment, which will bring new perspectives and opportunities for the development of V1 Group. *About V1 Group (00082.HK)* V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. In 2015, V1 Group has developed into one of the largest new media industry groups in China. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, and has extensively deployed in media, Internet life, Internet finance, and Internet frontier technology. In 2018, V1 Group wholly acquired CrazySports, accelerating the industrial structure of "digital + new culture and sports" as its core businesses. V1 Group IR website: http://ir.v1.cn [1] For further information, please contact: Doris Chan Tel:(852) 2869 8966 E-mail:dorischan@vodone.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QGHPTMNTXN [2] Document title: V1 Group's New Home Vland Landed in Silicon Valley, the United States 17/12/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82544ff892c55ab1f8c6d2b77c6d7d1f&application_id=758795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f8a960a3dccf7819ba8201a2fc3877c&application_id=758795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 17, 2018 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)